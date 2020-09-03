Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Twin River Worldwide worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 78.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,321.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 188,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRWH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 239,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $743.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $30.45.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

