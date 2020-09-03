Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 57,800 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Quidel by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 253.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Quidel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,620 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $9.65 on Thursday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,731. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

