Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,470.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lumentum by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,806 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. 4,301,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.