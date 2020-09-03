Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Bankshares worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 204.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,527,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,220 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.