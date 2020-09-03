Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at $388,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RGC Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RGC Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period.

RGCO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 6,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,060. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $193.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -0.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

