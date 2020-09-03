Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,756 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLAB stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.39. 23,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,897. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.