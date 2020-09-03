TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 2,079,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,034,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.