Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Marshall Wace LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,029 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $208,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

TMO traded up $7.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.06. 1,219,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $441.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

