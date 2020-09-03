Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.33 on Wednesday, hitting $441.06. 1,219,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

