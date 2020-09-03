Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $30.76 million and $7.11 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.56 or 0.05554842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,904,346 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

