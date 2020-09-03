Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $11.26 on Wednesday, hitting $398.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

