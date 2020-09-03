Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,380,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,933,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

