Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG traded up $67.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,535.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,389.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.