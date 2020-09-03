Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,089,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,578,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

