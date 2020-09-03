Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.38. The company has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

