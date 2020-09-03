Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

