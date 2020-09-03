Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $49,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,280,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

