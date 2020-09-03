Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. 1,358,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

