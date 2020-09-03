Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.24. 2,843,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,005. The stock has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

