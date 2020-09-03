Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 8,379,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

