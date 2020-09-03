TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00053118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,874.85 or 1.01214604 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003031 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00202493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003145 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,481,804 coins and its circulating supply is 21,481,791 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

