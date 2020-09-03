Toro (NYSE:TTC) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Toro (NYSE:TTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 992,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toro will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,242.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.