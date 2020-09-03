Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Fundamental Research set a C$66.47 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.17. 3,844,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,297. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

