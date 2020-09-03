Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,494 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.06% of Trinity Industries worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

TRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 13,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,782. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

