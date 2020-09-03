TrustSwap Tops One Day Volume of $5.65 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $48.22 million and $5.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00006527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00125220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00207854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01585462 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175916 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,250 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.