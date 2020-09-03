TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Capitalization Achieves $651,437.13

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $651,437.13 and $8,008.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00808262 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.02124183 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035654 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000681 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

