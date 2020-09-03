Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.67. 26,501,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 21,071,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $67,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,255. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,148,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

