Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 132.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 149.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

TYL stock traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

