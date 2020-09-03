U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Up 6%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.15. 112,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 122,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13.
In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $646,466 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
