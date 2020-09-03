U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Up 6%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.15. 112,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 122,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $646,466 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

