United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.45.

Shares of UPS traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.02. 4,747,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

