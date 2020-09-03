Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $37.59. 20,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $167,703.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Upland Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 208,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.