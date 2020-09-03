US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading 17.9% Higher

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s share price traded up 17.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 1,489,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 947,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in US Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

