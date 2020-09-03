VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Bank of America raised VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VALEO/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 54,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

