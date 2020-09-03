Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $130.00. 1,433,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,410. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

