Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,051,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,252,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

