Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,018,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,428. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

