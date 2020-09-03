Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

VGK stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,522. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

