Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 395,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,022. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.