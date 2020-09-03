Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4,273.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,735 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $11.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.36. 6,847,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.