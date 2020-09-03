Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the July 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 177,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,745. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

