Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0899 on Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $112,599.90 and approximately $128,247.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,758.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.94 or 0.03764033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.02287320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00498884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00774316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00054469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00608188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,362,667 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,911 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

