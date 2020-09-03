Verify (CRED) Hits Market Cap of $47,921.53

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Verify token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Verify has a total market cap of $47,921.53 and $53.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verify has traded down 74.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.79 or 0.05630914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00036138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Verify

CRED is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.