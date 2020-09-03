Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. 21,653,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,367,199. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.