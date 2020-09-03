Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $8.98. 232,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 123,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 7,900 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $49,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 10,661 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $66,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,826.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

