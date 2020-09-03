VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NASDAQ CEZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.
