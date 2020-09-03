VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ CEZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter.

