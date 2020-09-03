Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.89. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

