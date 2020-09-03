Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.96. 11,286,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,255. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.