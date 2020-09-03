Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,892,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

