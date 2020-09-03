Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

