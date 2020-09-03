Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.85. 7,244,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

